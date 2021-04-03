Matthews Finishes Tied for 22nd at ANWA

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Arkansas golfer Brooke Matthews finished tied for 22nd at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur on Saturday afternoon. Matthews finished the event at 10-over, shooting rounds of 75-74-77 to finish at 226. Tsubasa Kajitani of Japan won the event in a playoff, fending off Emilia Migliaccio of Wake Forest.

Matthews played a 77 on the final day, which was played at the Augusta National Golf Club. She collected three birdies on the historic course, including a clutch one on 17. Her 22nd place finish comes amongst arguably the best amateur women’s field in the world.

Matthews started the event off with a bang, playing an eagle on her first hole of the tournament. From there, she went on to collect two birdies along with seven bogeys to finish round one at 75 (+3). Matthews was better on day two, staying above the cut line courtesy of a 74 (+2). The redshirt junior finished round two strong, playing five pars and one birdie on 16 over her final six holes.

