MBB falls 83-79 in overtime to Missouri

It wasn’t a pretty start to the game in Columbia, MO, for the Razorbacks. For a team that averages 11.9 turnovers a game, the Hogs had 10 turnovers in the first half alone. In addition to that, 13 personal fouls in the first half did not help either.

Still, Arkansas only trailed by 6, 36-30, at the break.

In the second half, Mason Jones tied the game back up on two free throws. Then the Hogs took their first lead since 7-6 with 6:05 left in the second half 56-55.

This one going into overtime, Arkansas falling 83-79