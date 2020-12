FAYETTEVILLE – The start time for the Arkansas-Lipscomb men’s basketball game on Saturday (Dec. 5) has been changed to 4:00 pm (CT) and will be telecast nationally on SEC Network.

The new tip time was made by the Southeastern Conference and SEC Network due to the postponement of the Georgia- Vanderbilt football game that was originally scheduled for SEC Network during that time.

Doors to Bud Walton Arena will open at 3:00 pm (CT).