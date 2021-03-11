MBB Preview: #8 Arkansas Plays Missouri Friday In SEC Tourney

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The #8 Arkansas Razorbacks open the SEC Tournament on Friday in the quarterfinal round versus Missouri. Tip-off is set for 6:00 pm (CT) and the contest will be televised on SEC Network.
Arkansas is #2 seed while Missouri is the #7 seed. The Tigers beat the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday night 73-70 to advance to face the Razorbacks.
- Arkansas is 27-27 all-time at the SEC Tournament and 14-2 when playing in the SEC quarterfinal round.
- Arkansas is 6-7 all-time at Bridgestone Arena. Arkansas has reached the final of two SEC Tournaments played at Bridgestone Arena (2015 and 2017).
- The Razorbacks have reached the semifinals in three of the last seven SEC Tournaments (2015, 2017 and 2018).
- Last year, Arkansas defeated Vanderbilt, 86-73, in the opening round.
^ Desi Sills scored 20 off the bench, making 5-8 FG (5-of-6 3PT).
^ The game was the last competition in the SEC (in any sport) until this past fall before the rest of the season was canceled Feb. 12 due to COVID-19.
- Eric Musselman is 3-0 in games played at Bridgestone Arena, winning two games with Nevada in the 2018 NCAA Tournament and going 1-0 at last year’s SEC Tournament. Musselman is 7-3 when coaching in a conference tournament and 14-7 overall as a collegiate head coach in the postseason.
Who: #8 (#2 seed) Arkansas Razorbacks (21-5, 13-4 SEC) vs. #7 seed Missouri (16-8, 8-8 SEC)
What: Arkansas is 14-2 in SEC Quarterfinal games.
When: Friday – Mar. 12 – 6:00 pm (CT)
Where: Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena
How (to follow):
– TV: SEC Network (Tom Hart and Jimmy Dykes)
^ Watch SEC/ESPN Online: CLICK HERE
– Radio: Learfield IMG College Razorback Sports Network (Chuck Barrett and Matt Zimmerman)
^ Listen to Razorback Sports Network Online: CLICK HERE
– Sirius/XM: XM Channel TBA – Sirius Channel TBA – Streaming Online TBA
– Live Stats:SEC Live Stats
