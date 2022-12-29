FAYETTEVILLE — On Wednesday night, Arkansas had apparently defeated Kansas 53-51 in the second overtime when a flag was thrown.

The Pac-12 official called Arkansas cornerback Quincey McAdoo for targeting. After a review by one of the referees while another one or two shared laughs and chatter with some huddled up Kansas players the call amazingly stood.

Arkansas went on to win 55-53 in three overtimes, but what if that baseless call had cost the Razorbacks the game? But on Thursday night, the call was corrected.

In a release from Steve Shaw, CFO National Coordinator of Football Officials Secretary-Rules Editor, NCAA Football Rules Committee had this to say about the call.

“Based on the request by the SEC, a video review of the 2nd half Targeting foul committed by player #24 of Arkansas in the Liberty Bowl was initiated. Based on the review, it has been determined that the action by #24 was not Targeting and the player should not have been disqualified. The suspension for No. 24 for the first half of Arkansas’ next game to open the 2023 season is vacated if #24 has eligibility remaining.

“Please ensure that Arkansas’ next opponent is aware of the vacated suspension. Let me know if you have questions.”

McAdoo is a true freshman from Clarendon. Arkansas opens the 2023 season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2.

McAdoo finished the game with nine tackles and one interception.