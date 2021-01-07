McEwen and Storms Named to Softball America’s Preseason Top 100

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – University of Arkansas redshirt junior outfielder Hannah McEwen and redshirt senior pitcher Autumn Storms have been named to Softball America’s Preseason College Top 100, recognizing the nation’s best players.

McEwen earned a No. 26 preseason ranking after registering the nation’s 15th best on base percentage (.565) with a team-leading and eighth-best in the SEC .418 batting average last year. She also led the No. 19 Razorbacks collecting 27 hits, six doubles and 19 walks. The San Diego, Calif. product is the only SEC player to lead her team in batting average each of the last three seasons and is a career .371 hitter, the top mark in program history. McEwen was ranked No. 69 in Softball America’s 2020 Preseason College Top 100.

Storms racked up an SEC leading 11 victories inside the circle last season and notched a No. 57 preseason ranking from Softball America. She finished second in the SEC allowing 1.16 walks per seven innings, fourth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (5.08) and seventh in ERA (1.16). Storms also led the team posting a 1.05 WHIP and a .225 opponent batting average. The veteran began last season winning seven consecutive decisions and did not allow more than three earned runs in any appearance all year. Her 59 career wins rank third in school history while ranking fifth in ERA (2.07) and opponent batting average (.245).

