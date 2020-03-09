McPherson on Hoops: Postseason Outlook, Plus the Latest in Recruiting

Story By Drew Amman:

Fayetteville, AR-

Hogville.net Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson brought us a regular season recap as Arkansas gets set for the SEC Tournament Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee. Kevin breaks down the Razorbacks’ 7-11 mark in SEC Play in addition to Arkansas’ 19-12 overall record. Also, Mason Jones, the first Razorback to win the SEC scoring title, finished the season averaging 22 points per game.

As far as the prep level, future Hog Davonte Davis just led Jacksonville to the 5A State Title Game. In 4A, Derrian Ford leads undefeated Magnolia as that program prepares for the State Championship Game. In 6A, future Hog Jaylin Williams will not play in the 6A Final after Little Rock Central beat Fort Smith Northside.