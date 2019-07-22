1  of  2
McPherson on Hoops Recruiting: Get the Latest on 5-Stars Moses Moody & Bryce Thompson

Fayetteville, AR-

Kevin McPherson, our hoops insider from Hogville.Net, has the latest on two key targets Moses Moody and Bryce Thompson.

Moody is expected to sign with a school next spring, and according to Thompson’s Dad, Bryce wants to sign early. Both are five-stars who have built solid relationships with Arkansas Associate Head Coach Chris Crutchfield. Meanwhile, Chris Moore from West Memphis plans to make an unofficial visit to Arkansas next month.

Click the link to hear more from McPherson.

