McPherson on Hoops: What Jackson Brings to the Hogs, Names to Watch in NCAA Transfer Portal & Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton

  1. Vance Jackson’s versatility (Jackson is a 6’9 grad transfer who was second for New Mexico in three-point makes this past season). Jackson averaged 11 points and five rebounds in 2019-20 and tied for the team lead in defensive rebounds
  2. A name to watch in the NCAA Transfer Portal is Guard Jalen Tate from Northern Kentucky
  3. Eddie Sutton is going into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Sutton went to the Final Four three times as a head coach. He led the Hogs to the National Semifinals in 1978). He was the first to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament.

