McPherson on Hoops: What Jackson Brings to the Hogs, Names to Watch in NCAA Transfer Portal & Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton

Story by Drew Amman:
Fayetteville, AR-
Three Hot Topics to address in this report from Hogville.net Hog Hoops Insider Kevin McPherson:
- Vance Jackson’s versatility (Jackson is a 6’9 grad transfer who was second for New Mexico in three-point makes this past season). Jackson averaged 11 points and five rebounds in 2019-20 and tied for the team lead in defensive rebounds
- A name to watch in the NCAA Transfer Portal is Guard Jalen Tate from Northern Kentucky
- Eddie Sutton is going into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame (Sutton went to the Final Four three times as a head coach. He led the Hogs to the National Semifinals in 1978). He was the first to take four schools to the NCAA Tournament.