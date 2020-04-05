McPherson on Hoops: What Jackson Brings to the Hogs, Names to Watch in NCAA Transfer Portal & Hall of Famer Eddie Sutton

EDITOR'S NOTE:The references to the current covid-19 pandemic made in the following story are not meant to draw comparisons to or downplay the sacrifices of those who have or will lose their lives, their loved ones who will be impacted by those losses, and the medical professionals who are in the trenches fighting to preserve and save lives. Same goes for individuals and families impacted by the devastating financial consequences of the pandemic, and other painfully significant hardships. Perspective is important. However, everybody has a story during these unprecedented times that involves varying levels of sacrifice, fear, hope, and maybe even some unexpected positive opportunities that come to light, and those stories should not be summarily minimized or dismissed. The following story is about Little Rock basketball star and future Arkansas Razorback Moses Moody, who during a weekend interview imparted some valuable insight regarding where his head is now and what's ahead.

LITTLE ROCK -- Like almost everyone else in the world who was suddenly forced to grasp a sobering and staggering covid-19 health crisis while coming to grips with significant real-time downshifts in social interaction, participation, and movement, Moses Moody is making adjustments in his life.