McPherson Recaps Basketball Road Trip

Our Arkansas basketball insider Kevin McPherson recently getting back from a road trip to multiple basketball tournaments in Alabama and Georgia.

McPherson able to see some of the best talent in the country at the Nike Peach Jam, Nike Peach Invitational, and Adidas Gauntlet Summer Championships, including Moses Moody, KK Robinson, Jalen Ricks and Kennedy Chandler. McPherson impressed with the talent he saw over the past couple of days, but says Moody really stood out.

“If I had to pick one guy that stood out, I’m going to go back to Moses Moody,” says McPherson, “He’s a top 25, 5-star according to ESPN mainly because he’s a volume scorer and efficient on the offensive end. But I think he’s undervalued in some of the other things he’s done. He is 6-6, broad shoulders with a 7-foot+ wingspan. He uses that. He uses that length to create havoc and disrupt on defense. He gets up and down the court well, and does things that help a team win other than to score the basketball. He’s also got good court awareness and vision as a passer. He plays the right way.”

