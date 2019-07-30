McTelvin Agim Making Transition Inside to Tackle

FAYETTEVILLE, AR – SEPTEMBER 3: McTelvin Agim #3 of the Arkansas Razorbacks prepares for the next play during a game against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Razorback Stadium on September 3, 2016 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Bulldogs 21-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Last year, McTelvin Agim was someone who was asked to be prepared to play both end and tackle even at times maybe in the same game.

This year, the former Hope five-star standout will enter his senior season knowing he will be a defensive tackle. He has gone from 279 pounds in the spring to 294 now. Kenny Ingram, Arkansas new interior defensive line coach, likes what he has seen from Agim.

“He’s put on the weight in the right way,” Ingram said. “He’s maintained his explosiveness. I think at his size and position those 15 pounds will serve him well. He hasn’t struggled with carrying it.

“He’s still been able to do the things he’s traditionally done in the weight room and running. So we’re looking forward to seeing how those 15 pounds help. He’s very explosive and very athletic inside. But we want him also to develop some strength.”

Tru Carroll, Arkansas’ strength and conditioning coach, also likes what he has seen from Agim during the summer as fall camp opens on Friday.

“He’s still got a 30-inch vertical and over a 9-6 broad jump, so his explosiveness is still intact,” Carroll said. “The numbers he was able to accomplish at 280, he’s still accomplishing at 294 and that’s one of the biggest things that we made, gauge and manage as strength coaches. To make sure the size that guys add or lose actually benefits them on the field. So if a guy puts on some weight and can’t handle it – it slows him down – or it causes I guess different reactions in his body like back pain, ankle pain or whatever, then we re-evaluate. OK maybe that’s a little bit too much weight for you. Let’s scale it back a little bit and see how you feel.

“Our job is to give the coaches what they want from a performance standpoint and getting these guys prepared for their sport. But honestly if it makes it to where it hinders their performance, that’s counterproductive and not what we’re out to accomplish.”

In 2018, Agim started all 12 games. He finished with 45 tackles, including 19 unassisted, 10 for loss, 4.5 sacks, one pass breakup, 11 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and three forced fumbles.

Arkansas opens the season on Saturday, Aug. 31, when they play host to Portland State at 3 p.m. in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.