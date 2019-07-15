McTelvin Agim Named to Watch List

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Senior defensive lineman McTelvin Agim was named to the Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List on Monday by the Maxwell Football Club.

Agim, who played his high school football at Hope, was highly recruited and chose the Razorbacks over a long list of colleges.

In its 25th year, the Bednarik Award recognizes the top college defensive player of the year and is named after former Penn and Philadelphia Eagles standout Chuck Bednarik. It marks back-to-back years the Razorbacks have been represented on the watch list, as De’Jon Harris was chosen in 2018.

As a junior in 2018, Agim finished with 45 tackles, including 19 unassisted, with a team-leading 10 for loss. He also had 4.5 sacks, one pass breakup, 11 quarterback hurries, one fumble recovery and three forced ones.

He was the first Razorback to have double-digit tackles for loss since Deatrich Wise Jr. did it in 2015. Agim will be one of the three Razorbacks who represent the team at the SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

Semifinalists for the Bednarik Award will be announced on Oct. 29, while the three finalists for each award will be unveiled Nov. 25. The winner will be announced as part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show held on Dec. 12, in Atlanta, Georgia.