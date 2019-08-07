McTelvin Agim One of Leaders of Defense

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — McTelvin Agim is one of the leaders of the defensive unit that looks to be much improved in 2019.

Agim, a former five-star recruit from Hope, will be at defensive tackle this fall after moving around the previous year. Wednesday was the first day in full pads for the Hogs.

“It was pretty good day,” Agim said. “You could tell the heat was getting to a couple of us, but it was overall a pretty good day. The defense had some good takeaways, good plays. You know it goes a lot of back to back, going head to head, but it was still overall a good day.”

Once again on Wednesday the defense had some takeaways from the offense. Agim talked about those.

“(Jalen) Catalon got one and Scoota (Harris) got one,” Agim said. “Then I can’t remember who got the ones on the opposite field. We do two fields now so we do half and half. We combine the total takeaways at the end of practice. They were interceptions. Scoota got and Jalen got one. Those boys are racking them up. I just need it to transfer over to Saturdays when it’s time to play.”

How are the young guys doing?

“You can tell Marcus Miller is rising to the top,” Agim said. “He has definitely been going hard. TC (Taurean Carter) and Enoch (Jackson). You can definitely tell those three are gonna be ready to play on Saturdays.”

What has Miller done that has caught your eye?

“Just making plays and being physical,” Agim said. “You can tell he has been physical the whole time. You can tell he’s learning. He’s taking what the coach is teaching him and putting it onto the field.”

Nick Fulwider worked some with the second group today, how is he looking?

“Nick is a good player,” Agim said. “You can tell he has grew since he has been here. Hopefully he wears that 48 like Deatrich Wise. Hopefully we can get some flash to that sooner or later. He can probably add a little weight, but since he’s so tall his frame can carry so much weight. He’s like 6-7 if I’m not mistaken.”

Do you find it interesting you went from 279 to 296 and then Dorian (Gerald) went from 286 to 261?

“I got some of his weight (laughing),” Agim said. “It’s good. DG looks nice now. He was already nice. Take some of that weight off got some of his quickness back make more plays. I expect big things from DG this year.”

There’s a scrimmage on Saturday and they may hold some veteran guys out?

“I’m far from where I need to be,” Agim said. “I understand I’m a veteran, but I still need to perfect my craft. I’m not upset if I get threw in there. So I want to practice.”

What are you hoping the team gets out of the scrimmage?

“Team competition,” Agim said. “Defense basically win the scrimmage. Nothing against those other guys, but I’m still a defensive guy so I’m trying to make sure we make the plays and win the turnover.”

Where is this defense in Year 2 with John Chavis?

“It has gotten a lot better,” Agim said. “You can tell guys are flying around, guys know the defense, guys are more comfortable with the defense. So you can definitely tell people are getting more comfortable with it.”

Quick Hits:

Joe Foucha on John Chavis running behind Jalen Catalon on the interception — “It just makes us want to create more turnovers because we’ve got this deal where we’re in the meeting room together as a defense, we show the turnovers. It’s like a big hype thing for us, so just seeing that, guys want to be on that video of turnovers. That hypes us up to get turnovers every day.”

Shane Clenin saying he and some others are working at right tackle — “Dalton’s (Wagner) kind of the primary. Myron Cunningham will go out there a little bit when he’s not doing left tackle. I’ll do a couple reps just to give some people a break. Kirby (Adcock) did a couple. Ty (Clary) did a couple. Dylan Rathcke kind of like the third right tackle right now, so he’s been doing a pretty good job.”

Deon Stewart on who made big plays for the offense on Wednesday — “Kendall Catalon, he caught a deep ball and he scored on it — from KJ (Jefferson). De’Vion (Warren) caught a bubble and took it all the way to the end zone. Then me and Nick (Starkel) connected on a deep ball and I scored on that one too. Early on T.J. Hammonds caught a ball and he scored too. Those would be the ones.”



