Meet The New Hogs: Cameron Little

Arkansas freshman kicker Cameron Little came to The Hill as a part of the 2021 class, ranked as one of the top kickers in the country.

Despite coming from the heart of Oklahoma Sooner country in Moore, OK, he quickly realized Arkansas was the best fit for him.

“Ever since seeing Arkansas and stuff like that, I feel like they just take, fans they are more dedicated to Arkansas football than OU fans and stuff like that,” says Little, “Seeing that was another big part of why I chose Arkansas. You know the fans really care about the program. It is really important to the people that live in Arkansas. So I feel that is what kind of separated it from what those schools had to offer and stuff like that.”

Watch his full interview above, and check out the other parts of the Meet The New Hogs series.