Meet The New Hogs: Darrell Wilson

Defensive Back Darrell Wilson is a part of the football 2021 class as a Walk-On Grad Transfer from Marian University.

For the first 3 years of his collegiate career, Wilson played for the Knights in the NAIA. He was a 2 time all-conference (Crossroads League) player and had 143 tackles and 4 interceptions.

Wilson took a leap of faith and decided to enter the transfer portal, hoping he could play his final year of eligibility at a high level. Arkansas came calling. He’s excited to be a Razorback and play in the SEC.

You can hear more of our conversation above, and read the latest on Wilson by our Otis Kirk.