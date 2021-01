We start off our 9-part Meet The New Hogs Series with 4-star wide receiver Jaedon Wilson.

Wilson, our of DeSoto, TX, is excited about joining a wide receiver room with Treylon Burks, Trey Knox, De’Vion Warren and fellow freshman Ketron Jackson. He’s also very familiar with new Wide Receivers coach Kenny Guiton. His older brother and Guiton went to school together at Ohio State, and Guiton recruited him to come to Colorado State.

Hear more about Wilson above.