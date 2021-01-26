Meet The New Hogs: Ketron Jackson

Ketron Jackson from Royce City, TX, is a 4-star wide receiver and a member of the 2021 class for Arkansas Football. He’s joining a wide receiver room full of talent, and says he’s excited to join them and make the WRs one of the best groups in the SEC.

He also said he has a message for Hog fans as he heads into his freshman year:

“You’re going to get 100% out of me and hopefully everything goes back to normal so I can get the real feel of the Razorback love when I play on Saturdays. I just want to let them know that I’m going to give 100% every game and I just love their support and stuff like that and I will give it back to them.”

Watch the full interview with Jackson above.

