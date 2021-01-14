Meet The New Hogs: Ty’Kieast Crawford

We continue our 9-part Meet The New Hogs Series with transfer Ty’Kieast Crawford.

Crawford was a four-star offensive tackle coming out of Carthage (Texas) High School. He was originally headed for Arkansas as he committed to the Razorbacks on April 14, 2019, at the conclusion of an official visit to Fayetteville. However, he decommitted on Oct. 12, 2019, only minutes after the Hogs lost to Kentucky.

The 6-5, 335 pound lineman signed with Charlotte on April 15, 2020, and spent his freshman season with the 49ers. He played in all six games for Charlotte this fall including three starts. However he opted to enter the transfer portal on Dec. 29.

To hear about his decision to transfer, why he chose Arkansas and more just watch the video above.