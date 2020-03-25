Mel Kiper Rates McTelvin Agim Among Top Defensive Tackles in 2020 NFL Draft

FAYETTEVILLE — ESPN’s Mel Kiper has released his Big Board and best 10 at each position for the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft.

The draft is scheduled for April 23-25, but with all that is happening in the sport’s world who knows if it will go off at that date. But regardless Kiper has placed one Razorback at the best 10 of their position. He rated McTelvin Agim the No. 9 defensive tackle available in the draft.

Agim, 6-2 5/8, 309, lettered four years at Arkansas. He was a five-star recruit from Hope in the Class of 2016. Agim helped his stock some with strong showings in two all-star games as he was on the winning team in both contests.

“You’re going to be associated with your team and I take pride in the teams I played for 100 percent,” Agim said. “We didn’t get the wins we wanted, but we went out there and fought every time. Just like I showed I would go out there and fight in the East-West and the Senior Bowl, I take pride in those wins, because when you’re on the losing team they try to label you as a loser and that’s not the case at all. I showed that I wasn’t a loser at those games.”

At Arkansas, Agim played in 49 games in four years with 40 starts. He finished with 148 tackles, including 62 solo, 31.5 for loss, 14.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, two recovered, 19 quarterback hurries and four pass breakups.

Agim plans to return home to hear his name called by some NFL team.

“Draft day I’m going to be back in Texarkana,” Agim said. “I just want to be around family. Hopefully throw a little event for the city.”

Agim was one of four former Razorbacks that attended the NFL Combine. The others are tight end Cheyenne O’Grady, safety Kamren Curl and linebacker De’Jon Harris. Kiper didn’t have any of the three among the best 10 at their positions at this time.

At the NFL Combine, Agim had a 33 1/2-inch arm length, 80 1/4-inch wingspan, 10 1/8-inch hand size, 4.98 in the 40-yard dash and 27 reps at 225-pounds on bench press.