FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ 2022-23 conference men’s basketball schedule.

According to a press release from the university, The Razorbacks will have four home league games on Saturdays, punctuated by the regular-season finale versus Kentucky (March 4) in Bud Walton Arena. Head coach Eric Musselman will open the fourth year of his SEC tenure on December 28 at LSU.

Overall, four of the Razorbacks’ first six league games will be on the road. After LSU, Arkansas has its SEC home opener on January 4 versus Missouri, plays at Auburn (January 7), hosts Alabama (January 11) and finishes the run with road games at Vanderbilt (January 14) and at Missouri (January 18).

Arkansas will begin a run of home SEC games starting on January 21 versus Ole Miss before hosting LSU on January 24. The run will briefly be interrupted with a trip to Waco, Texas (January 28) to play Baylor in the SEC-Big 12 Challenge. Arkansas then returns to league play on January 31 by hosting Texas A&M.

Arkansas will play back-to-back road games at South Carolina (February 4) and at Kentucky (February 7). The Razorbacks will play three of the next four in Bud Walton Arena. They will welcome Mississippi State on February 11 (Saturday), play at Texas A&M (February 15), host Florida on February 18 (Saturday) and host Georgia on February 21.

The end of the regular season has Arkansas playing at Alabama (February 25) and at Tennessee (February 28) before closing the year with a Saturday home game versus Kentucky (March 4). The SEC Tournament returns to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena and will be held from March 8-12.

The Hogs went 13-5 in the SEC during the 2021-2022 season, en route to an Elite 8 appearance in the NCAA tournament. They were 17-1 overall at Bud Walton arena.

2022-23 Arkansas Men’s Basketball SEC Schedule

Dec. 28 (Wed) at LSU * (Baton Rouge, La.)

Jan. 4 (Wed) vs Missouri * (Bud Walton Arena)

Jan. 7 (Sat) at Auburn * (Auburn, Ala.)

Jan. 11 (Wed) vs Alabama * (Bud Walton Arena)

Jan. 14 (Sat) at Vanderbilt * (Nashville, Tenn.)

Jan. 18 (Wed) at Missouri * (Columbia, Mo.)

Jan. 21 (Sat) vs Ole Miss * (Bud Walton Arena)

Jan. 24 (Tues) vs LSU * (Bud Walton Arena)

Jan. 28 (Sat) at Baylor % (Waco, Texas – SEC-Big 12 Challenge)

Jan. 31 (Tues) vs Texas A&M * (Bud Walton Arena)

Feb. 4 (Sat) at South Carolina * (Columbia, S.C.)

Feb. 7 (Tues) at Kentucky * (Lexington, Ky.)

Feb. 11 (Sat) vs Mississippi State * (Bud Walton Arena)

Feb. 15 (Wed) at Texas A&M * (Bryan-College Station, Texas)

Feb. 18 (Sat) vs Florida * (Bud Walton Arena)

Feb. 21 (Tues) vs Georgia * (Bud Walton Arena)

Feb. 25 (Sat) at Alabama * (Tuscaloosa, Ala.)

Feb. 28 (Tues) at Tennessee * (Knoxville, Tenn.)

Mar. 4 (Sat) vs Kentucky * (Bud Walton Arena)

Mar. 8-12 at SEC Tournament (Nashville, Tenn. – Bridgestone Arena)