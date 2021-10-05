MGolf; Long Continues to Lead at Blessings

FAYETTEVILLE – Fayetteville native Luke Long fired another 5-under-par 67 and holds the individual lead by three strokes through 36 holes at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational. The Razorbacks had an impressive finish with three birdies on the final hole to maintain a one-stroke lead after two days.

Arkansas, the leader through day one, held the advantage most of the day, but dropped to third after two bogeys and a double on hole 17. However, Long, Julian Perico and Wil Gibson each rolled in birdie putts on the 18th to push the Razorbacks back into the lead with a 1-under round of 287 and 36-hole total of 565 (-11). Illinois posted an 8-under round Tuesday and is one stroke behind Arkansas with a score of 566 (-10) while Ole Miss is third (567).

Arkansas’ men will tee last off at 11:15 am (CT) on hole number 1 for the final round. GOLF channel coverage is live from 3-6 pm (CT).

Long (67-67=134 / -10) once again turned in six birdies with a bogey to shoot his 67. He was even par through three holes with a par, birdie, bogey start. However, he rallied with back-to-back birdies on holes 4 and 5 before closing his front nine with four pars. Long opened the back nine with a birdie on hole 10 and added birdies on holes 14 and 18. Overall, e played the final 15 holes bogey-free.

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira fell seven spots but is still among the top 10, posting a 1-under-par 71 on Tuesday. He is tied for ninth with a score of 140 (-4).

Perico grinded his way around the Blessings to shoot a 2-over 74. He did card five birdies, including one in the 18th, and made an impressive par save on the par-3 13th. He is tied for 26th scores of 73-74 for a 3-over 147.

Segundo Oliva Pinto is tied for 21st with a two-day total of 146 (69-77) and Wil Gibson is 48th with a 36-hole score of 153 (78-75). Gibson hit a tough stretch on the back nine, but his birdie on 18 proved to be a counting score and helped the Hogs stay in first place as a team.

The second-best round by a Razorback came from John Daly II, playing as an individual. After shooting an 11-over-par round on Monday, the freshman bounced back with a 4-under-par 68 and climbed 10 spots into a tie for 42nd. Juan Camilo Vesga, also playing as an individual, is tied for 42nd as well at +7 (151) through 36 holes.