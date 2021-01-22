Michael Scherer Replaces Rion Rhoades on Arkansas’ Staff

FAYETTEVILLE — A few week’s ago it was reported in this space that while Barry Odom was staying at Arkansas there was a good chance one change could still be made to the staff.

That change I was referring to has happened with Rion Rhoades being replaced as coach of the linebackers. He will be replaced by Michael Scherer who defensive quality control coach at Arkansas last season.

Scherer was a linebacker at Missouri from 2012-2016. He chose the Tigers out of high school from St. Louis Country Day.

He was an on-field coach for the Hogs against Florida when Odom served as the head coach for one game while Sam Pittman recovered from COVID.

Rhoades came to Arkansas from Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College to join Pittman’s first staff at Arkansas. While Rhoades was head coach at Hutchinson, it’s interesting to note the Hogs failed to sign any players from that school in the recruiting cycles since his hiring.