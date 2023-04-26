FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas legend Mike Conley is among a 14-member class chosen as 2023 inductees into the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame, announced by the United States Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The induction ceremony is set to take place at the Hult Center for the Performing Arts in Eugene, Oregon, on September 14, prior to the 2023 Diamond League Final, the Prefontaine Classic, being held September 16-17, in Eugene.

Conley is the second Razorback in the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame, joining Erick Walder, who was part of the 2022 induction.

A prolific competitor in college, Conley claimed a total of nine NCAA titles between the long jump and triple jump while earning 17 All-America honors. Conley captured all eight long jump and triple jump NCAA titles in 1984 and 1985, sweeping the indoor and outdoor titles each year.

Conley’s indoor triple jump best of 57-1 (17.40) as a Razorback set a collegiate record in winning the 1985 U.S. Indoor title and maintained collegiate record status until this year when another Arkansas jumper, Jaydon Hibbert, broke it in the process of winning the NCAA Indoor title with a mark of 57-6.5 (17.54).

Conley’s outdoor best in the triple jump while at Arkansas is a wind-aided 58-1.25 (17.71) that claimed the 1985 NCAA title. A wind-legal 57-6.5 (17.54) among his NCAA series still serves as the UA outdoor school record and ranks second on the all-time collegiate list while still holding the American collegiate record status.

Twice Conley produced a NCAA Outdoor meet record distance of 27-2 (8.28) as runner-up in 1983 and in winning the 1985 long jump title, while his 1984 NCAA Outdoor victory was a wind-aided 27-0 (8.22). Conley finished runner-up in the 1982 NCAA long jump, as his 26-10.5 (8.19) was three-quarters of an inch behind the winning mark with freshmen claiming all three medal positions.

Along with individual accomplishments, Conley fueled team success as Arkansas ushered in an unprecedented run of national team championships under head coach John McDonnell. In addition to jumping for the Razorbacks, Conley competed in the 200m and ran third leg on the 4 x 100m relay.

He was a member of the school record 4 x 100m relay of 38.81 set in 1985, which remained the top time at Arkansas until 2015. Conley also finished as runner-up in the 1985 NCAA Outdoor 200m final with a windy 20.12.

The Razorbacks were indoor national champions in 1984 and 1985 after placing second in 1982 and third in 1983. Arkansas won its first NCAA Outdoor team title in 1985 after finishing third in 1984.

A two-time Olympic triple jump medalist, Conley earned a silver medal in 1984 Los Angeles Olympics after his junior season with the Razorbacks. In 1992, Conley won Olympic gold in the triple jump in Barcelona.

Conley competed in five World Outdoor Championships and a pair of World Indoor Championships, totaling three gold medals among a total of seven medals. He won the 1993 World Championship in the triple jump after World Indoor titles in 1987 and 1989.

Regarded as the greatest combination long and triple jumper of all time, Conley was inducted into the USATF Hall of Fame in 2004. A former World indoor record holder, Conley remains the American indoor record holder with a mark of 58-3.25 (17.76) from 1987.

Conley ranked top 10 in the world an astounding 10 times in the long jump and 14 times in the triple jump. He earned the world No. 1 ranking six times in the triple jump, with his first No. 1 ranking coming in 1984. Conley’s career best marks include 27-9.25 (8.46) and 58-7.25 (17.86).

In claiming 13 total USA Championship titles, 10 in the triple jump, Conley started his collection as a Razorback junior in winning the 1984 U.S. Olympic Trials triple jump. He swept USA Indoor titles in 1985 and won the 1985 long jump title following his senior season with the Razorbacks.

Founded in 2022, the Collegiate Athlete Hall of Fame exists to celebrate the athletes who exemplified excellence in the sports of collegiate track & field and cross country.

This class of inductees – 14 chosen solely on their accomplishments while a collegiate athlete – displays excellence in collegiate track & field and cross country at its very best.

The athletes selected are: Dyrol Burleson (Oregon, 1959-1962); Michael Carter (SMU, 1980-1984); Joetta Clark (Tennessee, 1981-1984); Michael Conley (Arkansas, 1982-1985); Sheila Hudson (California, 1986-1990); Holli Hyche (Indiana State, 1991-1994); Edwin Moses (Morehouse, 1974-1977); Renaldo Nehemiah (Maryland, 1978-1979); Sonia O’Sullivan (Villanova, 1988-1991); Julie Shea (NC State, 1978-1981); Seilala Sua (UCLA, 1997-2000); John Thomas (Boston U., 1959-1962); Wyomia Tyus (Tennessee State, 1964-1967); Dave Wottle (Bowling Green, 1969-1973).