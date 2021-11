ADAIR COUNTY, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — An Adair County, Okla., man has been arrested for murder and is accused of stabbing another man.

According to a post on the Adiar County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Adair County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call on November 14 at 5:45 a.m from a residence off Sanders Flat Road in the Bunch community.