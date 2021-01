Wednesday morning, Women’s Basketball Head Coach Mike Neighbors previewed the Hogs upcoming games with Tennessee and 8)Texas A&M.

The Hogs are scheduled to play Tennessee in Knoxville on Thursday at 5:30 CT on the SEC Network, and then host the 8th ranked Aggies Sunday at 3pm on the SEC Network.

The 13th ranked Razorbacks are currently 10-2 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.