Mike Woods Steps up For Razorbacks in Third Quarter

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior wide receiver Mike Woods finished with three receptions for 64 yards and one touchdown on Saturday night in a 24-13 victory over Tennessee in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Woods had 56-yard grab and also caught a one-yard touchdown pass from Feleipe Franks. Woods was pleased following the game with how the Hogs responded after trailing 13-0 at intermission.

“We should have had that going in the first half,” Woods said. “We just weren’t executing. I say it every week. Once we execute and do what we’re supposed to do, people can’t stop us from scoring points. We’re going to score points when we execute. So it’s all on us to just execute the coaching plan.”

What was the talk from Sam Pittman at halftime like?

“Coach Pittman always tells us a problem is only a problem until you fix it,” Woods said. “So we don’t harp on things that happen. We just come in at halftime. We fix the problems, and we just go execute in the second half. So we just came in, fixed the problems and y’all saw what happened in the third quarter.”

On the 56-yard grab, the officials first ruled it a touchdown before correctly saying he stepped out of bounds at the Tennessee six. Did you think you had scored?

“Me and No. 5 (Kenneth George Jr.), we were going back and forth a little bit,” Woods said.

“I just told him ‘you better hope they don’t throw it to me on this play,’ and they threw it to me and I ran deep. I had no clue I stepped out. I’m pretty sure I was looking back at him trying to keep him off me. I had no clue I stepped out until they reviewed it and I saw I stepped out. I wasn’t happy with myself, but it is what it is. We got the touchdown. I was happy. I wanted to win the game.”

Woods has a good chemistry going with Franks, a grad transfer from Florida, this season.

“Obviously, in this league you have to have a great quarterback if you’re going to be good, and Feleipe has been nothing but great for us this year,” Woods said. “Whether it’s in the air, on the ground, whatever. Feleipe gets the job done. He’s a warrior. That’s what we need.”

Franks spent four years with the Gators before transferring to Arkansas. How big would it be to get a win for Franks in The Swamp on Saturday?

“It’s big for sure,” Woods said. “We want to win tomorrow. So, it’s just another game on our schedule. Next team up. We want to win, of course. That’s the goal. We only go into games to win. So, that’s the goal.”

In a season when many predicted 0-10 for the Hogs, they are 3-3 and only a blown call at Auburn away from being 4-2. How much fun has this season been after going 0-16 in the SEC your first two years?

“I mean it’s been a long time coming,” Woods said. “I’ve been here three years, and we haven’t won an SEC game until this year. It’s been a long time coming. It’s been great. When you win everything feels better. You’re not as sore. Problems on the team aren’t problems anymore because you won. When you win games, everything is great.”