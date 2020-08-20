Mike Woods Talks His Three Touchdowns on Wednesday, Montaric Brown Praises Defense

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior wide receiver Mike Woods is back after tying for the team lead in receptions in 2019 with 33.

Woods talked about the second preseason practice and getting into the end zone three times.

“I mean I scored [three] times but we had – overall it was a great practice,” Woods said. “Everybody was flying around, great execution. There’s obviously some things we could clean up. But as a whole, I think our execution is on track to be where we’re supposed to be at.”

Who did you catch the touchdowns from and were they in team or which drill?

“I caught them from Feleipe (Franks),” Woods said. Peyton Ausley had a touchdown. I believe T.J. (Hammonds) had a touchdown. Treylon Burks. I mean, we had a good day. They were in different periods – 7 on 7 and team, you know how it goes, so different periods.”

What has Franks shown you at quarterback?

“I think he looks great,” Woods said. “He’s making throws on the run, he makes his reads real quick. As soon as you come out of the break, the ball is right there. I love the timing. Like I said, he knows audibles at the line and different things to do. He’s really experienced and mature, and he knows how to run an offense.”

Junior cornerback Montaric Brown has been impressed with the wide receivers and credits Franks as well.

“It’s a great competition every time from Trey Knox, Treylon Burks, Mike,” Brown said. “It’s a great competition with those guys. Having Feleipe, that’s another weapon. Feleipe can put the ball anywhere, so you just have to be on your toes and do your job.”

Hammonds is getting a lot of work at wide receiver and was out there again on Wednesday. Is he going to stay at wide receiver?

“I mean that’s probably a question you’re going to have to ask Coach (Kendal) Briles, but right now he’s with the receivers and he’s looking pretty good,” Woods said. “He’s a fast kid, he’s picking up the playbook pretty good, his route running is pretty good, so overall T.J.’s looking pretty good.”

On Aug. 14, Briles did talk some about Hammonds working at wide receiver, but still included him among the possible back-up running backs.

“T.J. Hammonds is kind of going back and forth,” Briles said. “We feel like he’s looked good at receiver.”

Woods was asked other than himself, Treylon Burks and Trey Knox who has looked good at wide receiver?

“I think everybody’s picking up the playbook pretty good,” Woods said. “Kendall Catalon is looking really good. De’Vion Warren, Tyson Morris. There’s other guys, too, but those three right there, they’re looking really good to me.”

Knox and Morris along with offensive lineman Chibueze Nwanna and defensive backs Jalen Catalon and Jarques McClellion weren’t at practice on Wednesday.

While the receivers are looking good, Brown feels one is standing out above all the rest.

“I’d say Treylon Burks,” Brown said. “He’s a big frame. I call him Julio Jones, because he has a big frame. He can do anything. He has speed, power, and he can just run by you. Even though he’s like 230, he can run by you. He’s got all the weapons. He’s built like an NFL receiver, to me. He can do anything.”

University of Oklahoma transfer Jaqualyn Crawford is redshirting after coming in at midterm. He is able to practice and Woods likes what he has seen.

“He’s a fast kid, and he has some wiggle to him,” Woods said. “He knows how to get up there and dance on the DB. Create space. He’s really fast, and he can create space.”

Woods also paid Brown a compliment and feels the junior cornerback is set for a big season.

“He looks great,” Woods said. “With his hips, he’s smooth and fluid. He knows his leverage and how to leverage against the receivers. How to close the gap between.

“He went up for a pick the first day out, so I think he looks real good, coming off what he had to go through in the spring. But I think he’s looking real good right now.”

Woods also had praise for some other defensive backs.

“Yeah, Jerry Jacobs is looking really good to me,” Woods said. “Montaric Brown. Those two guys. Safety, I think Myles Slusher is going to be really good. Jalen Catalon. Those guys right there. I think Myles Slusher is really fluid, though.”

Brown also named some defensive backs he feels are doing well.

“I mean, the defense performed excellent,” Brown said. “We had a couple of picks ourselves. We had a lot of young guys step up like Greg Brooks and Jerry Jacobs. We had a couple of picks from me and Greg Brooks and a couple of more people.”

Brown talked more about what he likes from Jacobs, who is a grad transfer from Arkansas State.

“He is a great teammate,” Brown said. “A funny teammate. He’s very versatile. He can play safety, nickel and corner. He can help with a lot. He has got all the tools.”

Arkansas will hold a closed practice on Friday with no media access during or afterward.