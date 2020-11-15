Mike Woods, Trelon Smith Draw Praise for Play Against Florida Saturday Night

FAYETTEVILLE — Junior wide receiver Mike Woods and sophomore running back Trelon Smith had big games offensively for Arkansas in a 63-35 loss to No. 6 Florida Saturday night in The Swamp.

Woods caught two passes for 129 yards and both going for touchdowns. He had an 82-yard touchdown reception as well as one from 47 yards away. Trelon Smith rushed eight times for 118 yards and an 83-yard touchdown run. He also caught one pass for eight yards.

Arkansas interim head football coach Barry Odom spoke highly of both Woods and Smith.

“I think, without having the stat sheet in front of me, it seemed like Mike was open and made plays when he had the opportunity,” Odom said. “He’s a guy that has become a big-play weapon for us. He has great strength out in the open field when he catches the ball and he’s got tremendous speed.

“And then Smitty ran so hard. Our offensive line, they kept battling in there. I was hearing on the headsets them making adjustments, coach (Brad) Davis making adjustments with coach (Kendal) Briles on some things run-game wise and it kept working. You know 22 is a great competitor. He runs so hard and so tough and we can win games with this team. We’ve done it and we’re going to continue to do it. And we’re doing it with guys because they’re practicing and preparing and then they’re getting in the arena and they compete.”

Smith’s 83-yard touchdown run came with 6:55 remaining in the first half and pulled the Hogs to within seven, 21-14. Odom was impressed.

“Yeah it was huge,” Odom said. “Any time you can have an explosive play, and that one happened in the run game, it’s so big. The offensive line did a great job of blocking at the point of attack. One move and he got out to the perimeter and then it was off to the races. That was a huge play and one we needed, a big chunk play in our offensive system. That was 11 guys doing the job and it was fun to watch.”

Quarterback Feleipe Franks praised Woods for making something happen with the ball in his hands.

“I thought Mike played fantastic,” Franks said. “He did a great job of winning versus man-to-man. There’s nothing more you could ask for. We know that winning contested balls (is a big part) of winning the game. They’ve got good players, and we’ve got good players. It’s going to be a lot of contested catches and he did a great job of finishing once he did catch the ball. I don’t think … again, football is a game … you don’t just go and say, ‘Hey, they stopped us here.’ You make corrections along the way as well. They gameplanned for us, we gameplanned for them. At the end of the day, man, it’s just about us executing our offense, I thought, more than focusing on too much of other stuff. I’ll just put it that way. I think that we’ve just got to focus more on just executing our offense, doing good, playing on principle, and little things like that.

“As an offense, we’re coming together week in and week out, working and grinding. It’s going to keep coming together. These guys work extremely hard to come out here and perform on Saturdays, and a top-five team like Florida, man, to come out here and play your heart out, that’s all you can ask for. Come out here and get a win and play your heart out. These guys did that, and obviously fell on the short end of the stick on the win, but it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to come out here and perform like that like they did. I thought they did really good.”

Arkansas will be at home on Saturday to host LSU at 11 a.m. CT and televised on the SEC Network.