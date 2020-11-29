Missouri Game Kickoff Time and TV Network Announced

Arkansas coach Sam Pittman walks the sideline during the first half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Tennessee on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Southeastern Conference has announced Arkansas’ game at Missouri on Saturday, Dec. 5 will kick off at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network.

The 2020 SEC football season is comprised of a 10-game Conference-only schedule and the SEC Football Championship Game will be played December 19 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, rescheduled from the original date of December 5. The Southeastern Conference will utilize December 19 as a playing date for football games rescheduled during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 and has established parameters that allow for the adjustment of game opponents. The schedule allows one mid-season open date for each school and an open date on December 12 for all schools.

Additionally, the Arkansas men’s basketball home game on Dec. 5 against Lipscomb will tip at 5 p.m. CT on SEC Network Plus.

Kickoff and television arrangements to date:

* Home games in bold

Sept. 26: Georgia (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State (SEC Network Alternate), 6:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 10: at Auburn (SEC Network), 3 p.m. CT

Oct. 17: Ole Miss (ESPN2), 2:30 p.m. CT

Oct. 31: at Texas A&M (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 7: Tennessee (SEC Network), 6:30 p.m. CT

Nov. 14: at Florida (ESPN), 6 p.m. CT

Nov. 21: LSU (ESPN or SEC Network), 11 a.m. CT

Dec. 5: at Missouri (SEC Network), 11 a.m. CT

TBA: Alabama (TBA), TBA