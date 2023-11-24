BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

It will take a little bit before they know just where, but Missouri’s football program virtually assured itself Friday of a spending its New Year’s Eve in a destination location.

The No. 9 Tigers (10-2, 6-2) pummeled Arkansas 48-14 before xx,xxx at Reynolds Razorback Stadium as they continyed to dominate a series dubbed the Border Line Rivalry.

SEC leading rusher Cody Schrader picked up for 19x of his xxx yards in the first half of a game that Missouri led 41-0 early in third quarter.

It was the Tigers’ seventh win in the last nine games between the two and third in the last four contests under head coach Eli Drinkwitz.

Drinkwitz, who was born in Norman, Okla., but raised in and began his coaching career in Arkansas, showed up at his press conference with an unlit victory cigar and a great amount of pride in his team’s effort.

“Really proud of our football team,” Drinkwitz said. “It could have been easy to not play our best football for whatever reasons, but the refuse to do that. They had something to prove to each other, to the country.”

Missouri went 6-6 last season, but its only two losses this season are at Georgia at home to LSU.

Drinkwitz was ready to proclaim his squad as “America’s team” after the game.

“You know, earlier in the week, I heard a coach talk about being America’s team,” Drinkwitz said. “ I don’t know about all that conversation because they have so many good things going for them, some good and some maybe they stole illegally.

“But we’re America’s team. We are a team built on under dogs. We are a team built on something to prove.

“We have got a Division II transfer running back who is leading the SEC in rushing. We got a bunch of fighters. Our quarterback (Brady Cookj) has been fighting his whole life to earn an opportunity and continue to play the way he does.

“We got offensive linemen who just play for each other, tight ends, defensively.

“We are the story that people should be really proud to be behind. It ain’t about me. It’s about that brotherhood coming together. It’s about those coaches coachig their butts off for each other. That’s what America is all about. People coming together.”

The game did have some chippiness in the second quarter when two Razorbacks and one Tiger were ejected.

“We were here to play football,” Drinkwitz said. “They were to fight.”

“I’ll have to watch the tape. I was disappointed that we had somebody ejected from this football game. That’s not who this team is.

“But we ran to the fight tonight. We showed up and played football and I think we played 48 points worth of football.”

Arkansas (4-8, 1-7) lost record-setting senior quarterback KJ Jefferson to a knee injury on the Razorbacks’ second possession.

Back up Jacolby Criswell played the remainder for an Arkansas offense that had just 50 yards total offense at halftime and 87 when the third quarter closed.

The Razorbacks were out-gained 370 yards to 225 by the visitors and Arkansas also had five turnovers, all on fumbles.

“What a performance by our defense tonight,” Drinkwitz said. “It was unbelievable and (defensive coordinator Coach (Bake) Baker continues to be one of the best in the country – forcing turnovers and really limiting them to a lot of trash yards at the end of the fourth quarter.

“Offensively, I thought we did a nice job of controlling the line of scrimmage. Again, Cody another 220 yards.

“I mean it is time to start talking about him being the best player in the country. For his football team, a top 10 team in the country, leads the SEC in rushing. You can’t say enough good things about him.”

Photo by John D. James