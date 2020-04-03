Mistry: ‘I’m So Grateful for Brooke’s Family’

Story By Drew Amman:

Rogers, AR-

The friendship between Kajal Mistry and Brooke Matthews grows stronger and stronger with the Razorback Golfers weeks removed from finding out their season was canceled.

Mistry, a freshman from Johannesburg, South Africa is staying with Brooke at Matthews’ Parents’ house in Rogers as the Coronavirus Pandemic impacts countries worldwide. For Mistry, right now isn’t the time to travel home.

“Her family decided it was best she stay here. She was going to have to layover in Europe, and felt like if she stayed here, our medical system is in a better place and if something were to happen she’d probably have better care,” Arkansas Women’s Head Coach Shauna Taylor said. Instead of having to risk 25 hours on a plane, all that travel, it was probably in her best interest to stay here. She’s been chipping in the yard, the Matthews have a net in their garage. Schoolwork is our first priority, I’ve had daily check-in to make sure she’s good.”

Mistry, who owned the number one ranking as a junior and senior in South Africa, carded the only top five finish by a Hog this season placing fourth in the Annika Intercollegiate. “I’m so grateful for Brooke’s family for taking me in…they’ve been really, really nice to me. I really appreciate what they’ve done for me. It’s been really cool. I’ve been playing tennis with Brooke’s sister, we play basketball. Lots of schoolwork, working out, and I’m so lucky they have a net in the garage working technically on my swing,” Mistry said.

Mistry also gives Matthews a lot of credit for her leadership. A redshirt sophomore, Matthews had three top-30 finishes this season, one year removed from SEC All-Freshman Team Honors.