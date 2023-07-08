BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

The first and second rounds of the three-day Major League Baseball Draft will happen Sunday night in Seattle with a few Arkansas signees and one current Razorback likely possibilities to be taken in the first 70 picks.

ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel has a pair of Arkansas pledges in his top 30 ranked draft prospects with Trinity (Fla.) Mitchell third baseman Aidan Miller at 24 and Eaton, Colorado shortstop Walker Martin at 26.

In his latest mock draft, McDaniel has Martin going first of the two at 16 to San Francisco and Miller going 38th to Cincinnati.

Arkansas head coach Dave Van Horn knows having the nation’s top-ranked 2023 recruiting class is a double-edged sword as millions of dollars will be offered to the top prospects.

“We don’t know what’s going to go on with Aidan Miller or Walker Martin,” Van Horn said last month. “We are talking with them, trying to figure out what kind of money they’re going to demand to sign and what they’re really thinking. Do they really want to school?

“Having all those conversations, it’s just what you do. But you have to be smart about it. You can dream about getting all these guys. We don’t want to dream around here. We’re more about reality.

“So we’ve tried to handle some things, take care of some things, and hoping we can maybe sneak one of those three or four position players that are going to sign through.”

McDaniel also has current Razorback outfielder Jace Bohrofen (59), Houston area prep outfielder Kendall George (62) and St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers shortstop Nazzan Zanetello (64) among his top 70 prospects in his mock draft.

Zanetello is among seven high school prospects that have been invited to Seattle and will be on hand at the draft. Those invitations are usually only extended if the prospect is expected to be taken in the opening rounds.

“I honestly feel it’s about 50-50,” Zanetello told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch of signing a pro-contract or coming to college. “Both are lifelong dreams of mine — SEC baseball or professional baseball.”

The draft will continue Monday a 1 p.m. with rounds 3-10 and close Tuesday at 1 p.m. with rounds 11-20.

The other current Razorbacks ranked in McDaniel’s top 150 prospects are pitcher Jackson Wiggins (115) – who missed the 2023 season due to an injury – outfielder Tavian Josenberger (122) and pitcher Hunter Hollan (150).

McDaniel also has several other Razorbacks signees in his top 300 with Timberland, Mo. pitcher Adam Hachman (151), Hawaii shortstop Nolan Souza (161), pitchers Hunter Deitz (223) of Calvary (Fla.) Christian and Noble, Oklahoma’s Colin Fisher (243), Clayton Valley (CA) catcher Ryder Helfrick (262) and North Carolina Burlington School pitcher Tucker Holland (287).

Barrett Kent (150) and Gabe Gaeckle (158) are two other signees that are ranked in the MLB Pipeline Draft’s top 200 prospects.

“Pitching-wise, with the high school kids, we’re going to get some of these guys,” Van Horn said. “ We may lose a couple, but we’re going to get a lot of those guys through and that is going to be a really good pitching class.

“The position players, it might be a little more difficult to get some of these high-end hitters, unfortunately, but we’re doing everything we can to figure it out.”

Photo courtesy of Walker Martin