By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — It may be coincidental, but there’s also a certain heightened level of irony that goes with the recent three-plus-week frenzy of three Arkansas Razorbacks one-and-dones blasting into the late-June 2023 NBA Draft that quickly transitioned into a coronation of each flashing brilliance at times in the early-to-mid-July NBA Summer League, all with the Head Hog in attendance and rightfully hawking his program in front of national TV audiences, and all of it followed up just days later by the celebratory homecoming of the program’s original one-and-done, Little Rock native Moses Moody.

And by original, we mean much more than Moody being the Hoop Hogs’ first-ever one-and-done, the program’s first NBA Draft lottery pick in 15 years when he was selected No. 14 overall by Golden State in 2021, the program’s first-ever and currently only recipient of an All SEC first team / Freshman of the Year / Newcomer of the Year trio of postseason honors, the best player and top pro prospect spearheading the program’s deepest NCAA Tournament run (Elite Eight in 2020-21) in 26 years, and the youngest Pro Hog / the program’s only pro rookie to win an NBA championship.

Always and forever a 5-star through and through, Moody goes above and beyond being the Arkansas trailblazer as a one-and-done basketball recruiting prize and most-decorated and accomplished freshman-to-young-pro ever. That’s because the recently turned 21-year-old and third-year-pro-to-be is also a verified old soul rich with talents as a speaker, as a writer and poet, as a businessman, as a leader, as a role model, and as a human being.

That’s not hyperbole, not when you listen to the old men in the room talk respectfully and affectionately about Moody. These are folks at the top of their professions in basketball — Steve Kerr (multi-NBA champion as a player and head coach), Eric Musselman (currently near the top of the head coaching profession in college basketball and a former NBA head coach), Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green (all three are sure-fire future Naismith Hall of Famers) — all of whom have taken turns extolling the virtues of Moody’s beyond-his-years wisdom, both as a player and as a person.

Perhaps nobody owes Moody a greater level of gratitude than Musselman, because as the first one-and-done domino — and this was just before the launch of NIL-money influences making college destinations more attractive — to fall favorably for the Razorbacks combined with captaining the best Arkansas season in over a quarter of a century, Moody was more than the first example that Musselman could use in luring top-shelf talent to Fayetteville as he sought to compete for annual national recruiting championships while building his program. Moody was — and he remains — THE BLUEPRINT that is proof of concept that a player choosing Arkansas can have it all — a starring role as the catalyst of a nationally relevant team, an individual achiever stockpiling postseason awards, a brand-builder for himself and the program, and ultimately a stock-riser as an NBA draft prospect.

The intertwined nature of branding, marketing, and transactional results forge a constant carousel of player-coach-program dynamics that are not lost on Musselman, who obviously also deserves credit for his vision of what the program could grow into, how he would share that vision with recruits starting with Moody as he painted the picture of how he would help him and others get the most out of their time in college while helping prepare them for the NBA (the latter of which was in the Head Hog’s wheelhouse as a coach for decades).

Player benefitting coach and coach benefitting player is a symbiotic-relationship reality, but at the end of the day the game is, as they say, about the Jimmy’s and Joe’s, and Moody was the first sure-fire first-round NBA draft prospect to bring his own self-belief and vision-for-program-growth to Musselman’s doorstep.

It was that ready-for-primetime leap of faith that set in motion a run of three consecutive NCAAT Sweet 16s at Arkansas (including back-to-back Elite Eights), two national Top 5-ranked recruiting classes (2020 and 2022) and the program’s first four one-and-dones that were all drafted (all spanning the last three recruiting cycles), and the program’s exceptional run of having five consecutive draft picks taken among the top 38 picks of the NBA Draft (three of those went in the top 30 as first-round draft picks, starting with Moody).

The duo is forever joined at the hip as the two biggest factors in once again making Arkansas a national Top 10 brand in college basketball after decades of the program lying mostly dormant, and we make that point without putting either party on the record in this space to discuss their relationship and shared journey, at least for now, as that opportunity will come this Friday, July 21, when Moody, as part of his inaugural Moses Moody Day two-day celebration event, will host a Night with Moses Moody at the Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts in Little Rock (6:30-8 p.m.) with Musselman planning to be on hand as his guest speaker.

It will be a Q&A kind of thing with plenty of opportunities for back-and-forth banter, so there’s an understood level of intrigue and anticipation that goes with the two coming together on the same stage to interact with fans, friends, and invited guests — the event is free to the public but requires registration — to tip off the Moody homecoming celebration weekend.

“We’re going to be at the art museum, and it’s an opportunity to talk to me and Coach Muss, somebody who’s obviously had such a big influence and a such a big representation in the state of Arkansas being the head coach of the Razorbacks,” Moody said in an exclusive interview with Hogville. “Just him being able to come to Little Rock, and people in central Arkansas being able to see him and talk to him, because you know Fayetteville can seem kind of far away to some. It’s just an opportunity to connect with Coach.”

While Musselman thrives as an energetic public speaker, Moody shines in these opportunities as well. He’s been a media favorite in the San Francisco-Oakland area because of his thoughtful answers packed with wisdom, and his extended poem presentation to the entire Montverde (Fla.) Academy senior class in 2020 went viral on social media, including ESPN’s various media platforms.

“To have impactful influences, sometimes dramatic, while talking to large groups of people is one thing,” Moody said. “But even more than that, coming back to the state allows me to have a big influence and big impact within smaller one-on-one conversations that I might have.

“Just being able to talk to people, and who knows what level of impact goes with that, but just being an influence and talking to different people is worthwhile.”

On Saturday, Moody will host his initial youth basketball camp that is already filled up with registered participants.

“I’m really looking forward to it,” Moody said. “This will be my first year officially doing a camp. I imagine what it will be like for the kids is an opportunity to learn some basketball in a fun atmosphere and have a good time.

“There are a lot of different parts of basketball, the competitive aspects of it like 1-on-1 up to 5-on-5, as well as skill and shooting, so we’ll cover that and offer different tips. I’m going to be open to questions and conversations throughout the whole event because that’s almost as improtant as the basketball training.”

This time a year ago, July 22, 2022 was officially proclaimed as Moses Moody Day in Little Rock when the city’s mayor, Frank Scott, Jr., made the proclamation in a ceremony at Little Rock Hall High School honoring Moody, who just a few days prior had led the NBA Las Vegas Summer League in scoring (27.5 points per game) which came just weeks after helping the Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics, 4-2, in the best-of-7-game NBA Finals to win the ’21-22 league championship in mid-June.

During that ceremony, which also was free and open to the public, Moody brought out the team’s Larry O’Brien Trophy for winning the NBA championship for local fans, friends, and family to see, touch, and take part in photo opportunities.

Moody was an integral part of that title run as a rookie, most notably in Golden State’s 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference Finals to advance to the Finals. Against the Mavs, Moody was in the top 9 player rotation as he played in all five games and averaged 4.6 points in 13.0 minutes per game while shooting 53.3% from the field, including 50.0% from 3, and 75.0% from the free throw line. He then appeared in 4 of the 6 games in the Finals against the Celtics to cap off a successful rookie season, during which he had a 30-point game among other notable achievements.

A year later in his second NBA season — the recently concluded ’22-23 campaign — Moody was most often outside of the top 9-10 player rotation during the regular season, but his fortunes changed in the final week of the season with the Warriors in a battle to qualify as the WC’s No. 6 seed while facing the real possibility of landing as 1 of 4 play-in teams that would scrap it out to secure the Nos. 7 and 8 seeds for the playoffs.

Moody finished the regular season on a high note, dropping a season-high 25 points (10-of-14 field goals, including 4-of-7 from 3, and 1-of-1 free throw) to go with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and a game-high boxscore plus-39 in 29 minutes in Golden State’s 157-101 road win over the Portland Trailblazers in the regular-season finale. It was must-win for the Warriors to lock up the Western Conference’s 6-seed and avoid a play-in game. In the last three regular-season games for GSW — all wins — Moody averaged 13.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 21.7 minutes per game while shooting 69.6% from the field, including 58.3% from 3.

In the ’22-23 playoffs, Golden State won its quarterfinal series against Sacramento but faltered in the WC semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers as Moody played in the Warriors’ final 12 playoff games spanning the two series, averaging 6.0 points in 10.7 minutes per game in the 4-3 series win over the Kings and 5.7 points in 16.0 minutes per game in the 4-2 series loss against the Lakers. In that playoff run, Moody increased his shooting effiency across the board compared to his work in the regular season, shooting 53.5% from the field, including 13-of-33 from 3 for 59.1%, and 11-of-12 from the free throw line for 91.7%.

In two NBA seasons (regular season stats only), Moody played in a total of 115 games (with 14 starts) and averaged 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds in 12.4 minutes epr game while shooting 45.9% from the field, including 36.3% from 3, and 73.0% from the free throw line. In two seasons of NBA Playoff runs, Moody played in 25 games (all off the bench) and averaged 4.4 points and 1.6 rebounds in 10.6 minutes per game while shooting 53.5% from the field, including 57.1% from 3, and 83.3% from the free throw line.

Going back to his lone season at Arkansas in ’20-21, in addition to the aforementioned SEC honors that Moody piled up he was also named Associated Press honorable mention All American as he was one of only three freshmen in Division 1 to average at least 15 points and 5 rebounds per game. His 539 points fell just one point shy of tying Hogs icon Scotty Thurman for the school record for most points scored by a freshman in a single season.

Moody started in all 32 contests and led Arkansas in scoring at 16.8 points per outing (3rd in the SEC) and he was second on the team in rebounding at 5.8 boards per outing (3rd among SEC guards) while leading the 6th/10th-ranked Razorbacks (25-7) to the NCAA tournament Elite Eight for the program’s best run in the Big Dance since ’94-95.

Moody also averaged 1.6 assists and 1.0 steal in a team-leading 33.8 minutes per game while shooting 42.7% from the field, including 58-of-162 from 3 for 35.8%, and 81.2% from the free throw line. His 151 made free throws were 5th most among all Division 1 players. Moody scored 20-plus points nine times, including four games of scoring a career-high 28 points. Moody also registered a double-double (18 points and 10 rebounds against Missouri).

In the NCAAT, Moody and the Razorbacks defeated Colgate (85-68), Texas Tech (68-66), and Oral Roberts (72-70) to advance to the Elite Eight (a.k.a. the South Region finals) where they lost to eventual national champion Baylor, 81-72, on March 29, 2021.