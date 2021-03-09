Moody Named SEC Freshman of the Year, Notae 6th Man of the Year

LITTLE ROCK — The SEC on Tuesday released its men’s basketball postseason awards for 2020-21 with Arkansas’ guard Moses Moody being named the league’s Freshman of the Year as well as First Team All SEC, and Hogs junior guard JD Notae being named the league’s Sixth Man of the Year.

Moody, named on Sunday as the Pig Trail Nation / Hogville.net SEC Player of the Year and SEC Freshman of the Year, won the league’s Freshman of the Week honor three times this season, including the final two weeks of league play.

Shortly after the SEC’s awards announcement was made on Tuesday, the media that covers the league released its awards and named Moody to its All SEC first team as well as its SEC Newcomer of the Year.

A day-one starter who leads No. 8 Arkansas (21-5, 13-4 for second-place in the SEC) in minutes per game (33.0), Moody has been the driving force behind the Razorbacks’ current 11-game league winning streak that matches the program’s best run through the SEC since the 1993-94 national championship Hogs won 12 straight games against league competition. The 6-foot-6 Little Rock native’s numbers are elite when looked at collectively: his 17.5 points per game ranks 3rd in the SEC and his 5.7 rebounds ranks 16th (3rd among guards), and the combination of the two makes him 1 of only 3 freshman nationally to average 15-plus points and 5-plus rebounds per game; he’s 5th in the league in field goals made (139) and 10th in field goal percentage (44.1%); he’s tied for 7th in the league in three-point field goals made (51) and 10th in three-point field goal percentage (38.6%); he’s 2nd in the league in both free throws made (125) and free throws attempted (151), and he’s 6th in free-throw percentage (82.8%); and Moody scored 20 or more points 8 times in ’20-21, including a career-high of 28 points that he recorded three times — at Alabama, at South Carolina, and home against Texas A&M.

That’s a lot of top 5’s and top 10’s, but production is only part of the story as Moody has been clutch at both ends of the floor while displaying big-play flash, poise, and leadership all while playing the game the right way, which translates to winning. Projected as a likely lottery-to-mid-first-round selection if he comes out early for the 2021 NBA Draft, Moody has already stamped a legacy of excellence at Arkansas if he indeed becomes the first one-and-done in school history.

Notae, a 6-1 redshirt guard, was second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game to go with 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 38.1% from the field, including 32.8% from 3, and 76.7% from the free throw line. Notae’s per-40-minute numbers: 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.6 steals. Notae, one of Arkansas’ closers at the ends of games, had 9 outings of scoring 15 or more points for the Hogs.

Arkansas, one of only two SEC teams ranked as the Hogs cracked the Associated Press Top 10 this week for the first time in 26 years, had only 2 players receive postseason honors while league champion Alabama placed 4 players and its head coach on all-league lists followed by 3rd-place LSU and 4th-place Tennessee with 3 players each; 13th-place Vanderbilt, 10th-place Georgia, 9th-place Mississippi State; 8th-place Kentucky, 7th-place Missouri, and 5th-place Florida joining the Hogs with 2 each; and 12th-place South Carolina, 11th-place Auburn, and 6th-place Ole Miss with 1 each.

Listed below are the SEC’s all-league selections …

First Team All-SEC

Herbert Jones, Alabama

John Petty Jr., Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Tre Mann, Florida

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Devontae Shuler, Ole Miss

Dru Smith, Missouri

Scotty Pippen Jr., Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

Jaden Shackelford, Alabama

Colin Castleton, Florida

Sahvir Wheeler, Georgia

Javonte Smart, LSU

Trendon Watford, LSU

D.J. Stewart Jr., Mississippi State

Jeremiah Tilmon, Missouri

AJ Lawson, South Carolina

All-Freshman Team

Joshua Primo, Alabama

Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sharife Cooper, Auburn

KD Johnson, Georgia

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Cameron Thomas, LSU

Keon Johnson, Tennessee

Jaden Springer, Tennessee

All-Defensive Team

Herbert Jones, Alabama

Isaiah Jackson, Kentucky

Abdul Ado, Mississippi State

Dru Smith, Missouri

Yves Pons, Tennessee

Coach of the Year: Nate Oats, Alabama

Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Dylan Disu, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Moses Moody, Arkansas

Sixth-Man of the Year: JD Notae, Arkansas

Defensive Player of the Year: Herbert Jones, Alabama