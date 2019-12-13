More on Sam Pittman’s Hiring of Barry Odom as Defensive Coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE — It was learned earlier today that former Missouri head football coach Barry Odom had been hired as defensive coordinator at Arkansas.

New Razorback head football coach Sam Pittman announced on the Paul Finebaum Show that Odom was heading to Fayetteville today.

We welcomed @CoachSamPittman to the show and he confirmed that defensive guru Barry Odom is on his way to Fayetteville…literally. pic.twitter.com/1nAZ4H8esJ — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) December 13, 2019

Pittman had teased to the hiring earlier Friday on Twitter.

What a great day to be a HOG!!!! pic.twitter.com/m8hggbV83Q — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) December 13, 2019

Odom fits what Pittman wanted and needed in a defensive coordinator in more ways than one. Not only does he bring outstanding credentials to the job he also is someone with four years head coaching experience in the SEC.

The former middle linebacker at Missouri went 25-25 in four years as head coach of the Tigers. He was 4-8 in 2016, but then was 7-6, 8-5 and 6-6 the next three seasons. Oddly enough his last game at Missouri was a 24-14 victory over Arkansas in Little Rock on Nov. 29.

Odom coached safeties at Missouri from 2009-11 and then was defensive coordinator at Memphis 2012-14. He was defensive coordinator at Missouri in 2015. Both at Memphis and Missouri Odom coached linebackers while coordinating the defense.

Some national numbers for Barry Odom's units when he was previously defensive coordinator



Missouri 2015 — #5 scoring defense; #6 in TFL

Memphis 2014 — #11 scoring defense; #30 in TFL



Odom inherited Memphis defense that ranked #105 in scoring in 2011.



Sam Pittman making moves. — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) December 13, 2019

Odom is the third known hire at Arkansas by Pittman. He joins Brad Davis, who was offensive line coach for Odom the past two seasons at Missouri and will coach the same spot for Pittman, and Justin Stepp who will be in charge of the wide receivers as new hires by Pittman.

Odom will be in Fayetteville this weekend when Arkansas plays host to five official visitors.