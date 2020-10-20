Morgan Claims Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week Recognition

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt senior linebacker Grant Morgan picked up his third honor this week after his performance in the Razorbacks 33-21 win over Ole Miss as he was named the Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.

Morgan was all over the field and made a career-high 19 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, two passes broken up and an interception return for a touchdown. With Arkansas leading 26-21 late in the fourth quarter, he picked off his first career pass and returned it 23 yards for a score, sealing a Razorback win. The Greenwood, Ark. native set a career-high with 3.0 tackles for loss, which included two solo stops for loss. Morgan became the second FBS player since 2000 to record at least 15 tackles with 3.0 tackles for loss and an interception return for a touchdown. His 19 tackles are the second-most in a single-game by an FBS player this season, trailing teammate Bumper Pool’s 20 stops at Mississippi State. Morgan leads the nation averaging 13.0 tackles per game and paces the SEC in total tackles (52).

With Pool’s Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week award for his outing at No. 16 Mississippi State, the Razorbacks are the first two-time winner of the award in the same season since Memphis (2017). Arkansas has never had a finalist for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy.

Earlier this week the former walk-on became the third Hog to earn SEC co-Defensive Player of the Week Recognition, joining Pool and DB Joe Foucha. Morgan was part of a Razorback defense that intercepted six passes against the Rebels, tying for the fifth-most single-game total in school history. Arkansas leads the nation with 10 interceptions this season.

The FWAA has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football then became a star for professional football’s Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw “Bronko” Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The Razorbacks return to the field against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. in College Station. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and the ESPN App.