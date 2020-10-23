Morgan Nominated For Wuerffel Trophy

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas redshirt senior LB Grant Morgan has been nominated for the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy, which recognizes college football’s player who best combines exemplary community service with athletic and academic achievement.

The senior linebacker from Greenwood, Ark. carries a 3.625 GPA and is a three-time SEC Academic Honor Roll member. He has been named SEC Defensive Player of the week and both Nagurski and Bendarik National Award Defensive Player of the Week this season and currently leads the nation averaging 13.0 tackles per game. Morgan volunteers his time visiting patients at NWA Children’s Hospital, with Big Brothers/Big Sisters, at Lincoln Elementary School and at numerous other worthy causes around Fayetteville.

The Wuerffel Trophy, known as “College Football’s Premier Award for Community Service,” is presented each February in Fort Walton Beach, Fla. Named after 1996 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from the University of Florida, Danny Wuerffel, the Wuerffel Trophy exists to honor college football players who serve others, celebrate their positive impact on society, and inspire greater service in the world.

The formal announcement of the 2020 recipient is scheduled to be made the week of December 26th, and the presentation of the 2020 Wuerffel Trophy is scheduled to occur at the 52nd All Sports Association Awards Ceremony on February 20, 2021 in Niceville, Fla.

The Wuerffel Trophy is a member of the National College Football Awards Association (NCFAA), which encompasses the most prestigious awards in college football. Founded in 1997, the NCFAA and its 25 awards now boast more than 800 recipients, dating back to 1935.

The Razorbacks return to the field against Texas A&M on Saturday, Oct. 31 at 6:30 p.m. in College Station. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network and the ESPN App.