Dan Enos has big plans for the Razorbacks offense this fall and I’m not just referring to his quarterbacks and running backs. Hog fans who remember the 2015 season understand the problems a pair of quality tight ends can create for opposing defenses. Hunter Henry and Jeremy Sprinkle accounted for 78 catches and nine touchdowns that year. Compare that to the 34 receptions and six touchdowns the Razorbacks managed in 2022.

Line up with two tight ends who can block, run effective pass routes while catching the football and the guys on the other side of the ball aren’t sure what’s about to happen. It’s not hard to envision how that scenario could benefit the Hogs’ offense this fall. An already solid running game could get better. Two tight ends aligned with Rocket Sanders and say Dominque Johnson in the backfield could produce a power running play or extra passing targets for Jefferson.

Remember how Arkansas’ offense would stall last season on 3rd and five, 3rd and nine? Two tight ends could provide Jefferson with multiple short to intermediate route targets with size. But it could also set up a running back or Jefferson for a first down on the ground.

All of this is exciting to ponder but a look at the Hogs’ tight ends room right now doesn’t show me a Hunter Henry or Jeremy Sprinkle. Redshirt Senior Nathan Bax got his first career start in last season’s Liberty Bowl. For the year he caught three passes for 16 yards. Redshirt Freshman Ty Washington caught a touchdown pass in the Liberty Bowl but to date it is his only catch as a Razorback.

The experienced tight end on this roster is portal transfer Var’keyes Gumms. He played in 14 games for North Texas in 2022, catching 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. But North Texas is not in the SEC. An adjustment to this level of play seems likely for Gumms.

Then there are the two four-star freshmen. Luke Hasz and Shamar Easter have size and talent. What they don’t have is college football experience.

That’s where veteran tight ends coach Morgan Turner enters the picture. Somewhat lost in the hype over the hiring of two new coordinators, Sam Pittman’s acquisition of Turner from Stanford was huge. A solid recruiter, Turner is also a proven developer of talent. In ten seasons with the Cardinal he sent seven tight ends to the NFL. Turner also developed three-star tight ends Austin Hooper and Benjamin Yurosek into all Pac 12 performers. Hooper ended up a third round draft pick by the Titans.

Ideally Turner would have inherited a proven, experienced player or two for his room. He does not have that luxury. Arkansas is loaded with potential at that position. He has to turn that potential into results on the field.

I’ll be spending a lot of time this month watching those guys move through August Camp. Hopefully I’ll have some good news to report.