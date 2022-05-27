FAYETTEVILLE — No. 4 Arkansas defeated No. 18 Texas 7-1 Thursday night in the opening game of the Fayetteville Super Regional at Bogle Park.

The game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the fifth inning when Arkansas erupted for three runs and then added four more in the sixth. Texas’ lone run came in the top of the seventh.

Here’s some thoughts on the game.

SEC Pitcher of Year

Arkansas pitcher Chenise Delce pitched an outstanding game. She allowed six hits and struck out a half dozen while only giving up one run. She also just walked one Texas hitter. The Longhorns loaded the bases in the fifth inning, but couldn’t score. Delce talked about what was working for her that inning.

“I guess that inning I just had to put my stuff against their stuff,” Delce said. “I’m really confident in my stuff so just throw it in. You will probably get good results. That inning I had to focus in on hitting my spots. So I feel like that is what worked.”

Hannah Night

Both left fielder Hannah McEwen and third baseman Hannah Gammill had three hits each in four at bats. Gammill also knocked in a pair of runs. Gammill talked about the importance of winning the first game now putting the pressure on Texas.

“Just set the tone from the very beginning,” Gammill said. “It gives us a lot of confidence. It also puts a lot of pressure on the other team. So I feel like it’s really huge to win the first one. Now we only have one more to make it to OKC.”

One Negative From Thursday

Both teams left a lot of runners on base Thursday night. Arkansas stranded 11 hitters while Texas left eight on base.

Balanced Offense For Arkansas

Arkansas has 109 home runs on the season, but failed to hit one on Thursday night. Courtney Deifel was pleased with the offensive output up and down the lineup on Thursday.

“I thought they were relentless,” Deifel said. “I thought 1-9 I thought they did exceptional.”