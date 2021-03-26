Moses Moody believed in his homestate Hogs, heroically led them to history

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Razorbacks are bound for the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in 25 years. Moses Moody, a 5-star Little Rock native, came back to his home state to become a hero in that effort. Maybe even a superhero.

Nick Walters takes a look back at his interview with Moses a year ago, and hears from his parents after the Hogs’ Round of 32 win vs Texas Tech to hear how he has helped bring the program to new heights.

The original May 2020 mini-documentary ‘It’s Time’ with Moses Moody can be found here.