Moses Moody believed in his homestate Hogs, heroically led them to history

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Razorbacks are bound for the Sweet Sixteen for the first time in 25 years. Moses Moody, a 5-star Little Rock native, came back to his home state to become a hero in that effort. Maybe even a superhero.

Nick Walters takes a look back at his interview with Moses a year ago, and hears from his parents after the Hogs’ Round of 32 win vs Texas Tech to hear how he has helped bring the program to new heights.

The original May 2020 mini-documentary ‘It’s Time’ with Moses Moody can be found here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Pig Trail Video

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

HOG🐗SCHEDULE

HOG🐗FOOTBALL STATS

SEC🏈STANDINGS

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play