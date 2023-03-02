Going on a 16-0 run in the 4th quarter, the 8-seed Razorbacks took down 9-seed Missouri 85-74 Thursday in Greenville, SC, in their first game of the SEC Tournament.

Chrissy Carr set the tone from the start of the game, finishing with 34 points and going 6-8 from 3-point range.

Despite having to take trips to the locker room during the game, Makayla Daniels and Samara Spencer returned to help the Hogs down the stretch. Daniels finished with 17 points and Spencer with 19.

Next up for Arkansas is 1-seed South Carolina Friday at noon on the SEC Network.