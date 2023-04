FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Eric Musselman not daying any days off in the transfer portal securing another guard in the transfer portal.

Jeremiah Davenport, a 6′ 7” junior coming from the Cincinnati Bearcats who averaged 9.1 points in his 2022-23 season.

Davenport announced his commitment on Twitter Thursday. For more on Davenport and other commitments check in with your Pig Trail Nation Report.