Muss, Hogs offer 2022 Creed Williamson, son of Big Nasty, chance to be UA legacy

By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Eric Musselman and the Arkansas Razorbacks on Thursday extended 2022 Creed Williamson of Little Rock the opportunity to become a Hoop Hogs legacy, offering him a scholarship roughly 26 years after his father led the school to its only national championship in college basketball.

Williamson (6-8 forward, Little Rock Christian Academy, Joe Johnson Hawks) picked up his Arkansas offer while speaking with Musselman on Thursday night.

“It was exciting, since my Dad went there and especially since I didn’t get to play this summer they still see potential in me and offered me,” Williamson said. “He (Musselman) congratulated me and that he can see how much I’ve improved in my game since last year.

“I’ve always looked up to my Dad since I was younger, and I still do. I always watched the Razorbacks play since I was younger, so it’s pretty exciting.”

Despite the current NCAA recruiting dead period that runs until at least through Jan. 1 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Williamson said that Musselman expressed to him that he wants him to visit campus as “soon as I could” once visit restrictions are lifted.

Williamson is the son of Razorbacks legend Corliss Williamson, who was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and the catalyst for the Razorbacks’ national title in 1993-94 before a long NBA career that included a season playing for Musselman.

“He comes from a great blood line,” Hawks chairman Bill Ingram said of Williamson. “He’s taller than Corliss, he’s longer, he shoots it better. The sky’s the limit for him. I think he’s got a chance to be a really, really good player, and maybe a great player.

“The coaching that he’s getting every day — from Coach (Clarence) Finley, his head coach, and his Dad. Most high school kids don’t have the opportunity to be coached by an NBA player every day, and someone who’s been successful at every level. He has an advantage of having Corliss as his Dad, and that’s why you can see the big improvements in him. He’s getting better and better, and he’s getting bigger and stronger which helps out as well.”

Ingram envisions Williamson becoming a national Top 100-ranked recruiting prospect down the road, and possibly a “Top 60 player.”

Williamson was first contacted by Arkansas coaches on July 8 and has had multiple phone and virtual visits with the staff. He now he joins Derrian Ford, Nick Smith, Jr., Kel’el Ware, Javion Guy-King, and Pinion to form a group of six 2022 in-staters to hold Hog offers. Pinion is also a member of the Joe Johnson Hawks organization.

Williamson averaged a double-double — 14 points and 10 rebounds — as a sophomore at LRCA in ’19-20.

The elder Williamson — a 6-7 forward from Russellville lovingly known as “Big Nasty” — played at Arkansas from 1992-1995, and in addition to twice being named SEC Player of the Year he was a two-time consensus All American who earned Final Four Most Outstanding Player honors after leading the Razorbacks to that national championship in ’93-94. He also guided the program to a national runner-up finish (’94-95) and a Sweet 16 (’92-93). He was an NBA Draft lottery pick (No. 13 overall to Sacramento in 1995) and went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA, a career that included an NBA 6th Man of the Year award in ’01-02 and an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in ’03-04.

During his NBA career, Williamson was in his second stint a Sacramento when Musselman was the head coach (2006-07). Corliss Williamson has more than a decade of coaching since retiring as a player — head coaching experience at UCA and Arkansas Baptist College, and NBA assistant coaching experience at Sacramento, Orlando, and Phoenix — and he is currently assisting at Little Rock Christian Academy where both Creed and a younger son, 2024 Corliss Williamson, Jr. (6-2 point guard), play.

Linked below are recent highlights of new 2022 Arkansas offer Creed Williamson …

'23 Arkansas interest Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) gets play started & '22 Arkansas interest Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) finishes it with a triple from the left side during LRChristian practice Tues … both players have talked w/Head Hog @EricPMusselman in past wk! pic.twitter.com/O3PaksuSfQ — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 6, 2020

'22 Arkansas interest Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) is a no-doubt HM talent, but what I saw at LRChristian practice Tuesday has me thinking he's on track to be 1 of 5 best players in-state regardless of class! HM size/frame, strong, athletic, motor, inside-out skill improved pic.twitter.com/p4Ha7sVyJR — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 6, 2020

Love the high-post work by 2022 Arkansas interest Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) here: Strong catch-&-pivot to face up followed by a hard drive to the left side of the paint setting up a plant-&-spin going right for a lay-in. Creed flashed HM stuff throughout practice Tuesday pic.twitter.com/vtOhQqefmE — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 7, 2020

Pick-&-pound! '23 Arkansas interest Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (6-2 PG) executes the P&R w/'22 Arkansas interest Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F), who after setting the screen immediately opened up to receive Blocker's perfect pass as he rolled hard to the rim. Result was Nasty pic.twitter.com/1NyDlATekh — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 7, 2020

Play was halted here, but check out the motor, attack mentality, & finish by 2022 Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) after he gobbled up the 50/50 ball during LRChristian practice on Tuesday … pic.twitter.com/ZWqQ0uz773 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 7, 2020

Swat did U say?! 2022 Arkansas interest Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F, LRChristian) erases a close-range shot attempt during scrimmage work on Tuesday … pic.twitter.com/AKburCkMyg — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 7, 2020

More of 2022 Creed Williamson @crdwill4 (6-8 F) going to work for a deuce during Tuesday practice at LRCA … pic.twitter.com/69V4ySg0p1 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 7, 2020

https://www.hudl.com/video/3/13571390/5e7fa626bd74ff09dc58fdff