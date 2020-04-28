Muss, Moser do 4 more class of 2021 virtual tours

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and assistant coach Clay Moser have kept the virtual-tour train rolling for a second-consecutive week as four more 2021 prospects recently went through the process.

Trey Alexander (6-5 combo guard, Heritage Hall in Oklahoma, composite national No. 42 / 4-star prospect) was the first 2021 recruit offered a scholarship by Arkansas when Musselman did the honor a few weeks on the job as the Hogs’ new head coach in April 2019.

Alexander said he was impressed with his virual tour and the Head Hog in particular.

“It was cool,” Alexander said. “They just showed me some play style things, how they fit my style of play and things to help my nutrition, my body, and help me get to the next level. Coach Muss is great. He talks highly of me coming in my first year and making an impact. He is all about player and coach relationships, but also all about player development.”

Alexander — he took an on-campus unofficial visit to Arkansas last year — also holds offers from Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Texas A&M, TCU, Ole Miss, Wake Forest, SMU, and Tulsa. He’s not certain on when he’ll name a short list of schools, commit, or sign.

“I don’t have a cut list yet,” Alexander said. “Most likely going to commit before the next school ball season, but not for sure.”

A new offer to the 2021 class comes in the form of Michael James (6-6 small forward, Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, Fla., composite national No. 83 / 4-star propsect), who had a virtual tour with Muss and Moser on Monday and picked up his offer during the process.

Arkansas also had a virtual tour with 2021 Hog target Jaylon Tyson (6-6 small forward, John Paull II High School in Plano, TX, national No. 107 / 4-star prospect according to Rivals.com), who immediately bumped the Hogs into his short list of favorite schools.

“Man Arkansas is nice,” Tyson said. “Definetly will be in my top 5!!! I’m highly interested now.”

Tyson said he does not currently hold an offer from Arkansas, but he reportedly does have offers from Texxas A&M, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, TCU, SMU, Richmond, and Oral Roberts.

2021 big man Will Tschetter (6-8, 225, power forward, Stewartville, Minn.) is a three-sport athlete who had a virtual tour with Musselman and Moser, both of whom have also spent years living in the North Star state.

“It was very nice of them to take time to show me around their facilities,” said Tschetter, who also plays football and runs track but will focus on basketball in college. “It was impressive and Coach Musselman and Moser have been great … have good conversations with both.”

Tschetter — he does not have an Arkansas offer — said he does have offers from Loyola-Chicago, Northern Iowa, Colorado State, Wyoming, James Madison, Toledo, South Dakota, William and Mary, North Dakota State, and Augustana.

He said he’s not sure when he’ll make a commitment decision or sign.