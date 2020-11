Q: Let's begin with our weekly COVID update.

A.the good news is, we played six of seven scheduled games on Saturday. There's no indication as of today that any will be postponed this Saturday. Arkansas will play Missouri but Sam Pittman says his numbers for the game will not likely be any better than it was for the LSU game so that is not good news. The SEC office is expected to issue a revised schedule of games for December 5th. Here's how that might affect Arkansas. The Razorbacks are supposed to play Alabama that Saturday. They may end up with an open date on the 5th so that Alabama can make up their game with LSU. If that happens then the Arkansas-Alabama game would be moved to December 12. Also basketball season starts this week. The Arkansas women and men will both open up on Wednesday at home. The women play ORU at 11 AM. The men will play Mississippi Valley State at 6:30. The crowd is limited to 4,000. Ole Miss becomes the first SEC team to cancel games. Because of COVID the Rebels will not play their first four scheduled games. They start play on December 7.