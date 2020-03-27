Musselman Statement on Mason Jones Decision

Arkansas Head Coach Eric Musselman:
“Mason had a phenomenal season. It came through hours of hard work and dedication as well as a desire to be the best player he could be. Our system gives players the freedom and opportunity to showcase their strengths and Mason took full advantage of it to become one of the top players in college basketball this season. We fully support Mason, and any player, pursuing his dream.”
