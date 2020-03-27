Musselman Statement on Mason Jones Decision

LITTLE ROCK -- On the same day that Arkansas star guard Mason Jones announced he's declaring for the NBA Draft, Bowling Green grad-transfer Justin Turner -- one of the hottest names in the college basketball transfer portal -- narrowed his list of schools of interest on Friday to Arkansas, Missouri, Xavier, Marquette, Louisville, and Iowa State, according to multiple national media reports.

Turner (6-4, 205, Detroit, Mich., native) started 24 of 25 games and averaged 18.8 points (led his team), 4.6 assists, and 2.5 assists in 32.3 minutes while shooting 42.7% from the field (including 39-of-108 from 3 for 36.1%) and 85.1% from the free throw line on as Bowlng Green finished with the second-best record (12-6) in the Mid-American Conference as part of a 21-10 overall campaign in 2019-20.