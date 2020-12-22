Musselman to Miss Abilene Christian Game

Photo Courtesy: University of Arkansas Athletics

FAYETTEVILLE – Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman will miss tonight’s game versus Abilene Christian due to COVID-19 protocols. Associate head coach David Patrick will serve as head coach in Musselman’s absence.

Musselman was informed this morning that a men’s basketball staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and all those considered close contacts, including Musselman, are now following quarantine guidelines. Coach Musselman will follow the SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force guidelines.

Coach Musselman will continue to be a part of team meetings virtually while in quarantine.

