FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Razorbacks head basketball coach Eric Musselman and Danyelle Musselman are partnering with a Kansas City t-shirt company on an offering that will send a portion of proceeds to a local non-profit.

The Musselmans are collaborating with Charlie Hustle, a Kansas City-based vintage t-shirt company, to sell shirts playing off the coach’s “Muss Bus” nickname. According to a press release, 25 percent of the proceeds will go to the Make-A-Wish Mid-South Chapter, which includes the state of Arkansas.

Make-A-Wish grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses. Recent studies have shown that “wishes provide long-term impact through increased emotional and physical health, making children more likely to overcome their conditions.”

Each year, Make-A-Wish Mid-South grants wishes for nearly 300 children locally. Make-A-Wish relies solely on fundraisers, corporate support, and donations from the public.

Danyelle Sargent Musselman said the reason they picked this organization was simple.

“I have been a proud Make-A-Wish Mid South Board Member for the past three years,” she said. “It’s so important to Coach Musselman and I to give back to the community that supports us.”

Our College Roadshow campaign is all about engagement, so who better to connect with fans than the most engaging college coach on social media? The idea for the shirt plays off of his online videos, encapsulating him as a disc jockey having fun with his players. It embodies the spirit and youthful exuberance he has brought to the University of Arkansas. Chase McAnulty, CEO of Charlie Hustle

The shirt will be available online starting on Tuesday, September 27 at CharlieHustle.com