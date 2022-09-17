FAYETTEVILLE — Junior safety Myles Slusher appears out again for Missouri State.

Slusher was injured in the season opener against Cincinnati. Sam Pittman had expressed hope earlier in the week he would play.

On the other hand, it appears that junior running back Dominique Johnson is dressed out and likely to make his season debut against Missouri State.

Johnson rushed 97 times for 575 yards and seven touchdowns in 2021 while playing in 13 games with six starts. He also caught seven passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.

With kickoff set for 6 p.m. both teams enter with 2-0 records. Arkansas is ranked No. 10 in the nation.