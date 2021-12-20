Myron Cunningham Selected to Play in East-West Shrine Game

FAYETTEVILLE — Super senior offensive tackle Myron Cunningham has been chosen to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Cunningham joins cornerback Montaric Brown playing in this game. The game is scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT, televised on the NFL Network.

The #ShrineBowl is excited to announce that @RazorbackFB OL Myron Cunningham has accepted his invite to the 2022 East-West Shrine Bowl! @CunninghamMyron, we'll see you in Vegas! @ShrinersHosp | #ShrineBowlRoadToVegas🚘 pic.twitter.com/QDm16Sw02b — East-West Shrine Bowl (@ShrineBowl) December 20, 2021

Cunningham played three seasons at Arkansas after transferring in from Iowa Central Community College. Cunningham will play for Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Arkansas’ other two players known to have been invited to all-star games are linebacker Bumper Pool to the NFLPA game and defensive lineman John Ridgeway to the Senior Bowl.