Myron Cunningham Selected to Play in East-West Shrine Game

Photo Courtesy of Arkansas Communications

FAYETTEVILLE — Super senior offensive tackle Myron Cunningham has been chosen to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Cunningham joins cornerback Montaric Brown playing in this game. The game is scheduled to be played at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, on February 3, 2022, at 7 p.m. CT, televised on the NFL Network.

Cunningham played three seasons at Arkansas after transferring in from Iowa Central Community College. Cunningham will play for Arkansas in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.

Arkansas’ other two players known to have been invited to all-star games are linebacker Bumper Pool to the NFLPA game and defensive lineman John Ridgeway to the Senior Bowl.

